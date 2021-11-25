Tips to relieve stress of cooking Thanksgiving dinner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food blogger Krista DeSocio had some tips to make the holidays less stressful. She said the key to it all is preparation.

She suggested getting as much done as possible the night before. You can set your table, write down a plan for your dishes, and cut up veggies beforehand.

“I’ve come up with a one sheeter, all of the people on there, how many people, all of my menu items listed here,” said DeSocio.

One of the gadgets she recommended finding is an automatic meat thermometer. You can set the desired internal temperature and wait until it beeps. She said it will help the turkey cook faster, than if you kept opening the oven door to check.

DeSocio also recommended laminating your recipes. It keeps the recipes from getting dirty and prevents you from having to look up anything on your phone. She suggested even hanging them with painters tape at eye-level.

“Thanksgiving to me is about making memories with your family and friends. That moment you get to sit down and count your blessings with your friends and your family and enjoy that amazing dinner you worked on so hard,” said DeSocio.

You can follow her page here for cooking tips.

