5 shipping tips and tricks ahead of the holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s officially the time of the year when Americans put away Thanksgiving leftovers and look toward Santa’s arrival. Besides holiday movies and hot chocolate, the Christmas holiday also means presents under the tree; therefore, shipping companies are in “peak season.”

UPS announced that the company expects continued supply chain congestion during the season. However, they also released a best practices list to ensure that customers could succeed at shipping.

Best Practices

Ship sooner rather than later. Some retailers are offering early sales. Pack and ship items ASAP. This could prevent any winter weather delays as Christmas gets closer. Have a backup plan! UPS suggests having a gift card, services or event tickets, so you can switch last minute in case inventory issues arise. Know the deadlines for shipping from your area and mark your calendar! Deadlines can be found on the UPS website. (New Year’s gifts aren’t a thing) Share tips to make sure all your friends and family get their gifts on time.

Although these tips will help prevent bumps in the road, the shipping company said that 95% of packages typically arrive on time.

In September, UPS announced the company is expected to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees. Interested applicants should apply at the UPS job website.

In the last three years, about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.

