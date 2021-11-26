Fairfield Glade Police Department detective loses home on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fairfield Glade Police Department announced Friday that Detective James Dagley and his family lost their home on Thanksgiving due to a fire.

After a shift, Detective Dagley was returning to this Wartburg home when he was notified his house was on fire. Officials said his fiance Delilah and two-year-old daughter were not home at the time.

FGPD Chief Michael Williams stated, “there doesn’t look like there is much that can be saved, and the home is almost a total loss.”

Detective Dagley stated that he was “thankful that no one was home at the time and very appreciative of all the first responders in Morgan County that responded to the scene.”

Deputy Caleb Pemberton with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said that the detective lost their family pets in the fire.

A donation has been set up at First National Bank of Tennessee to assist the family.

Anyone interested in assisting the family can donate money to the bank or items at the Fairfield Glade Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.