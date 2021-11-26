Frigid Friday wind chills with sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder air settles in today and tonight, but at least the weekend rebounds a bit if you’re trying to make some outdoor plans.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with the last few flurries and spotty mountaintop snowfall. We’re starting the day with temperatures closer to 30 degrees on the Plateau and then low to mid 30s further east, since the cold air is blowing in from the Northwest. We actually feel that in the wind, with temperatures feeling about 5 degrees colder already.

Those wind chills continue throughout the day on this Friday. We’re only topping out at 45 degrees in Knoxville, through, and that continues to feel colder. Stay bundled up!

Tonight is all clear and turns frosty, as the wind backs off, and we’ll drop to 26 degrees by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is more mild in the afternoon at 54 degrees. If you’re headed to the Vols game, with Vanderbilt in town, it will cool down quickly. Since the game starts right after we hit that high, your I’m All Vol forecast actually dips into the shade at Neyland for most at the start, and temperatures cool to the low 40s by the end of the game. You’ll want the warm layers as the game progresses!

Chilly evening in Neyland for the UT game. (WVLT)

We’ll see a few more clouds at times Sunday, but it’s still around 54 degrees. Then we’ll see a stray mountain snow shower Sunday night, as colder air dips our way again.

Monday is a little cooler, with the 20s yet again in the morning and then sunshine and an afternoon around 50 degrees.

The new week features dry weather with below-average temperatures for much of the week.

8-day planner (WVLT)

