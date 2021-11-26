Advertisement

Frigid start Saturday with plenty of sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel says we’ll be in a dry stretch for the next several days
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will start out the weekend COLD, but warm up a little bit by the afternoon and see plenty of sunshine!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is all clear and turns frosty, as the wind backs off, and we’ll drop to 26 degrees by Saturday morning.

Saturday is more mild in the afternoon at 54 degrees. If you’re headed to the Vols game, with Vanderbilt in town, it will cool down quickly. Since the game starts right after we hit that high, your I’m All Vol forecast actually dips into the shade at Neyland for most at the start, and temperatures cool to the low 40s by the end of the game. You’ll want the warm layers as the game progresses!

Chilly evening in Neyland for the UT game.
Chilly evening in Neyland for the UT game.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see a few more clouds at times Sunday, but it’s still around 54 degrees.

Monday is a little cooler, with the 20s yet again in the morning and then sunshine and an afternoon around 50 degrees.

The new week features dry weather and warmer temperatures by the end of the week. Our next best chance for rain comes next weekend.

Friday evening's 8-day forecast
Friday evening's 8-day forecast(WVLT)

