Knoxville Police investigating shooting on Nichols Ave.
KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is looking into what happened
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting at the 2800 block of Nichols Avenue on Nov. 24.
According to a Facebook post from the department, officers were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday and found a man who was shot at least one time.
Police said he was taken to UT Medical Center. They do not know his condition.
This is a developing story.
