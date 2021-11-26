Knoxville Police investigating shooting on Nichols Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting at the 2800 block of Nichols Avenue on Nov. 24.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officers were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday and found a man who was shot at least one time.

Police said he was taken to UT Medical Center. They do not know his condition.

This is a developing story.

