Knoxville Police investigating shooting on Nichols Ave.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is looking into what happened
Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the incident. / (KPD)(WDBJ)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting at the 2800 block of Nichols Avenue on Nov. 24.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officers were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday and found a man who was shot at least one time.

Police said he was taken to UT Medical Center. They do not know his condition.

This is a developing story.

