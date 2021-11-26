Advertisement

KPD gives safe shopping recommendations ahead of Black Friday

As many are expected to get out to shop on Black Friday, Knoxville police issue safe shopping tips.
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More people are expected to get out and shop this Black Friday than last year.

As people return to stores in greater numbers, the Knoxville Police Department is hoping shoppers will use some smart shopping techniques to keep safe.

KPD officials said to practice “out of sight, out of mind,” meaning if you leave items in your car, place them in the trunk or under a seat so anyone who might want to break into your car won’t have a look at what is in there.

Secondly, police recommend women to leave purses at home or carry a purse that goes over their shoulders.

Lastly, police said if shoppers choose to place their items in their car to return to shopping, they recommend moving the car to a different parking spot in case someone is watching.

Knoxville police added they will have additional patrols at area shopping centers Friday.

