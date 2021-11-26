Loudon man arrested for DUI with 5-year-old in vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Loudon man was arrested for a DUI Wednesday while his 5-year-old was in the vehicle with him, according to an incident report from the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers responded to a report of two people passed out in the front of a black Chevrolet Silverado around 1:30 p.m. on Kingston Pike. Once on the scene, they found 35-year-old Justin Near with his child in the vehicle with him.

A medical check was conducted by officers on Near, in which he allegedly was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and droopy eyes, a report said. Officers said Near did not perform as instructed during a sobriety test, as well.

Police said that Near was driving on a suspended license and could not provide valid proof of insurance. According to the incident report, Near’s truck also matched the description of a vehicle involved in multiple hit and runs throughout Wednesday morning.

He was transported to the Knox County Detention Facility for a blood draw. Near was charged with a DUI with a child under the age of 18, financial responsibility law, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an incident.

