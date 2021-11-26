Many visit Fantasy of Trees on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Whether it’s the first time or for the 37th time, many made their way to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Fantasy of Trees, to create family memories.

Mary Anne Rocconi said visiting Fantasy of Trees on Thanksgiving was a family tradition.

“Every year we have our Thanksgiving lunch, and then we take a little bit of a rest and we always come here on Thanksgiving day. Right at three o’clock, and it’s a family tradition we created since we moved to Knoxville,” shared Rocconi.

Aside from browsing through the Knoxville Convention Center for all that Fantasy of Trees has to offer, Rocconi’s daughters, 6-year-old Arabella and 3-year-old Gianna made their way to Santa Claus, to tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

Spending Thanksgiving at Fantasy of Trees, Rocconi shared her thanks for the children’s hospital.

“We definitely support East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and all of their wonderful efforts here. Having two little girls myself, and having those times of taking them to the hospital. We’re so grateful for all that they do for our community. Fantasy of trees helps them out and creates wonderful memories for our family,” said Rocconi.

The last day for Fantasy of Trees is Nov. 28.

Hours of Operation and Ticket Prices are listed below:

Event Dates & Hours of Operation:

· Friday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

· Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

· Sunday, Nov. 28, noon – 6 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

· Adults: $8

· Children: $4

· Children 3 and under: FREE

· Fantasy 4-pack (Online ONLY): $20

