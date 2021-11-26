Advertisement

Nashville police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Lena “Chloe” Graves reportedly ran away from her home Thursday night.
Lena "Chloe" Graves
Lena "Chloe" Graves(MNPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Nashville Police Department asked the public for assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old girl Friday morning.

Lena “Chloe” Graves ran away from her home on Lewis Street in Nashville Thursday night, investigators announced on Twitter.

Officers are currently working with her family to locate her. She was last seen wearing black pants and a red jacket or gray hoodie.

If you see Lena or know where she is, call MNPD at (615) 862-8600.

