No injuries reported following fire at Pedersen Nursing Building at Carson-Newman University

Fire at Carson-Newman University
Fire at Carson-Newman University(Carson-Newman University)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson City Fire Department and the New Market Fire Department responded to a fire at the Pedersen Nursing Building at Carson-Newman University at 7:43 a.m. Friday.

No injuries have been reported at this time, a university spokesperson said. The fire has reportedly been contained and the damage is being assessed, officials said.

University officials are working on alternative schedules for classes and finals.

“We are grateful for the response and support by our local fire and police departments,” Carson-Newman University spokesperson Charles Key said.

Carson-Newman was in the process of building a new facility for the nursing program, but the Pedersen Building was still in use.

Jefferson City Fire Department and the New Market Fire Department on scene of fire
Jefferson City Fire Department and the New Market Fire Department on scene of fire(Carson-Newman University)

This is a developing story.

