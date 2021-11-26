Advertisement

One sent to hospital following shooting on Nichols Avenue

One person was hospitalized following a shooting on Nichols Avenue on Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the 2800 block of Nichols Avenue at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night regarding a shooting, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from at least one gun shot wound and was later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center police report.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit responded and is investigating.

This is a developing story.

