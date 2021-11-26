Advertisement

One dead following I-75 North crash in Anderson County

Traffic was backed up approximately four miles.
THP
THP(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a death Friday morning.

The crash occurred on I-75 North at mile marker 126 in Anderson County. THP officials said the vehicle ran off the roadway at mile marker 126 and went airborne, crashing into the median.

The driver, identified as 67-year-old Sherry Driggers, was pronounced dead on the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, an incident report said.

According to TDOT, traffic was backed up approximately four miles to exit 122.

This story is developing.

