Varsity All Access | Semifinal Friday Matchups

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have reached the Semifinal round of the TSSAA state high school football playoffs. Four Knoxville area teams remain alive for a gold ball in their respective classes and that includes the six time defensing Class-3A champion Alcoa Tornadoes.

Class 3A

Giles County (12-0) at Alcoa (12-1)

Gary Rankin’s Tornadoes have been a load to handle for opponents in the playoffs. Alcoa has shutout Gatlinburg-Pittman and Pigeon Forge by a combined 115-0. Rankin, who is the winningest coach in Tennessee high school football history, is marching his team towards what would be a remarkable 7th straight Class-3A championship. Many thought it would be Giles County logged a decisive 42-27 win over a strong Loudon team in the quarterfinals. Running back Chaye McElroy, who fuels the Bobcats’ offense, will have a tough time against Alcoa’s defensive front.

Class 5A

Powell (11-2) at West (11-2)

Lamar Brown’s West Rebels are playing with a lot of confidence here in the post-season. West has been very productive on offense scoring 63 points in a Quarterfinals win over Central. The Latham brothers have been terrific for the Rebels on both side of the football. Braden has three interceptions this season and 18 rushing touchdowns. Brother Cayden has 31 tackles and five touchdown catches. Defensively Powell stats top prospect and Texas A&M commit Walter Nolen, who scored two rushing touchdowns on offense in the Panthers quarterfinal win last Friday night. Quarterback Jordyn Potts leads a balanced Powell offensive attack. Should be a battle just of Sutherland Avenue in Knoxville to see who punches their ticket to the Class-5A state championship game in Chattanooga.

As an added bonus, you’ll be able to watch this game unfold. It’s our Playoff Friday TV game. Mark Packer and Austin Price will have the call at 7pm on MyVLT.

Class 6A

Oakland (13-0) at Maryville (13-0)

This is the 8th straight meeting between the Patriots and the Red Rebels in the Class-6A state semifinals. The home team has won the previous seven and if Maryville needed any more confidence, the Rebels haven’t lost a home playoff game since falling to Central in the 1999 Class-4A quarterfinals. The Patriots will have their hands full with Rebels running back Noah Vaughn, who’s rushed for over 15-hundred yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Quarterback Carson Jones has also been tough to stop throwing for nearly 22-hundred yards and 28 touchdowns. 4-Star RB and Georgia commit Jordan James has led the way for Oakland rushing for nearly 13-hundred yards and 22 touchdowns. The Pats also have a talented 4-Star receiver in Isiah Horton, who’s headed to play for the University of Miami.

It should be a lot of fun out in Blount County Friday night with Derek Hunt’s Rebels and Gary Rankin’s Tornadoes in action. Be sure to check out the playoff edition of varsity All Ackees for your complete wrap-up of Friday night’s playoff action.

