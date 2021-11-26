Advertisement

Vols running back enters transfer portal

Tiyon Evans will leave the Vols football program
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Running back Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Running back Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics)
By William Dowling
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols running back depth chart might be getting a lot thinner.

Community college transfer and leading rusher for the Vols Tiyon Evans announced early Friday he will enter the transfer portal.

“After praying to god and giving myself time to think on what’s best for me and my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal and weigh my options” Evans said in a tweet Friday morning.

Evans is the Vols leading rusher so far this season with 81 carries 525 yards, and 6 touchdowns. Jabari Small is right behind him with 518 yards on the ground.

Evans enrolled at UT in January of 2021, transferring in from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

