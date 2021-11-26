Where to watch ‘Frosty the Snowman’ tonight
If you miss the show tonight, don’t worry; there will be plenty of chances to watch it on CBS and Freeform.
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood classics like “Frosty the Snowman.”
You can catch Frosty and his “jolly, happy soul” tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. The sequel, “Frosty Returns,” will air immediately afterward at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Frosty the Snowman:
- Dec. 4, 5 p.m. on Freeform
- Dec. 5, 5 p.m. on Freeform
- Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m. on Freeform
- Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m. on Freeform
- Dec. 24, 8:40 p.m. on Freeform
- Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m. on Freeform
Other classics such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will be airing again soon, too.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Dec. 4, 7:45 p.m. on Freeform
- Dec. 5, 5:35 p.m. on Freeform
- Dec. 11, 8 p.m. on CBS
- Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m. on Freeform
- Dec. 20, 5:15 p.m. on Freeform
- Dec. 24, 9 p.m. on Freeform
- Dec. 25, 5:40 p.m. on Freeform
The “Peanuts” gang will also be back on broadcast television this holiday season in addition to streaming on Apple TV+.
