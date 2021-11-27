11 Lady Vols win in Vegas to remain unbeaten

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee picked up its fifth-straight win to start the 2021 campaign on Friday, defeating Kansas at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, 68-58.

Tennessee (5-0) was led by junior Jordan Horston, who turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while redshirt-senior Keyen Green and sophomore Tess Darby each scored 11.

Holly Kersgieter was the high scorer for KU (4-1), knocking down a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds.

