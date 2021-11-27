Christmas in full swing in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Christmas season is now underway in downtown Knoxville after the city kicked off the season with the Regal Celebration of Lights on Friday.

”We’re just hoping to go on a cute date together, we’re just homies but we like to go on cute little dates and have fun,” said two friends Taylor Aspen and David Williamson.

The 43-foot Christmas tree that rests along Gay Street in Krutch Park was lit for the first time this year.

”We didn’t know that any of this was going on. We came down for the game and we wanted to check out market square and boom there’s a festival,” said Walker Black and Amber Bateman who are in town visiting for the University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt football game.

Along with the tree lighting, a concert welcomed in the season and festivities.

”Definitely coming here and seeing them turn on the lights and just getting in the Christmas spirit after thanksgiving,” said Aspen and Williamson. “Definitely getting in the Christmas spirit. Setting out cookies and milk for Santa is the best part for me.”

Many made their way downtown on the day after thanksgiving, signaling a welcomed change from one year ago.

”I think that’s why it’s come so fast. We didn’t have any of this last year and here we are, it’s Christmas and we can hug people and be around people and just be a part of socialization,” said Bateman.

