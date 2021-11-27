Downtown Knoxville Elf on the Shelf tradition returns to businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville’s Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt has returned to businesses. The tradition features a set of hidden elves across downtown.

Those interested in participating can pick up a “North Pole Pass” from mast General Store on Gay Street.

The Krager family has been hunting elves for three years, and Kamden Krager said the hunt has become a part of their traditions.

“Because a lot of people get to get together and find these elves that are hiding in the windows and look around to find Christmas gifts that might be good to get for people,” said Krager when asked why he liked the tradition.

There are weekly gift card drawings for those that post pictures of their hunts on the Downtown Knoxville page.

