‘Food 4 Paws’ food drive raises thousands to help shelter dogs

The Slumdog Rescue Crew has helped find over 500 dogs a home since they were founded.
Dog at Thanksgiving Food Drive
Dog at Thanksgiving Food Drive(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Slumdog Rescue Crew and Birchwood Kennels paired together for their 2021 “Food 4 Paws” Thanksgiving Food Drive on Wednesday.

During the day, clients who dropped their animals off for daycare or boarding at the kennel were encouraged to drop off food or donations at either their pickup or dropoff time.

David Boone, the owner of Birchwood Kennels, said they raised $2,297 from the event and over a dozen bags of food.

Slumdog Rescue Crew, a local rescue group and nonprofit organization, was founded in 2016 and has helped find over 500 dogs a home. They said the donations would help them continue their efforts, and the food would help them feed the dogs under their care.

“The food will allow us to continue to help the dogs that need us the most throughout the holidays and the end of the year,” a spokesperson said.

Birchwood Kennels also provided a hearty Thanksgiving meal to over 40 dogs left in their care for the holiday.

