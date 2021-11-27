Knoxville Fire Department responds to two trapped in housefire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Oglewood Avenue Friday night.

The fire occurred around 10 p.m., and when crews arrived they found two people unable to escape the second floor. Responders began extinguishing the fire and removed the people by using ladders, a report from KFD officials said.

The two stuck in the fire were transported to the hospital as a precaution, but only suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The house was damaged by smoke and heat, and KFD fire investigators is looking into the fire.

