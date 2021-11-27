Knoxville small business owners hopeful for holiday rush

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s small business owners are preparing for what they hope will be a busy holiday shopping season. WVLT News spoke to some of Knoxville’s small business employees to see how they’re getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year.

Saturday is Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to shopping small for holiday gifts.

Bliss store manager Heather Albrecht said she’s excited to offer Tennessee products.

“World’s softest socks out of Niota, Tennessee so it’s nice to support a company based out of East Tennessee and they have the softest coziest socks you can find,” she said.

She told WVLT that Knoxville’s holiday traditions, back from a skipped year because of COVID, are helping get customers into stores.

“Last year downtown we didn’t have a tree lighting, there was no ice skating,” she said. “Things are starting to feel more holidayish downtown.”

Fizz sells handmade jewelry, made by employees like Brenda Clark. The store has put some things on sale ahead of the holiday season.

“All of the Fizz jewelry is made upstairs, and that’s one thing that makes us unique.” Clark said. “All of our jewelry is buy one get one 50% off. We can see more people coming downtown and more events, it’s a nice place to hang out.”

This, a change from last year, with fewer people on the streets.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.