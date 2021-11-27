Advertisement

KPD: Man stabbed in downtown Knoxville

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a potential stabbing that happened in downtown Knoxville Friday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to Henley Street near Clinch Avenue. The victim, who appeared to be stabbed at least once, is not cooperating with Violent Crime Unit investigators at this time, KPD officials told WVLT News.

Officials have not been able to identify a crime scene or suspect at this time, officials said.

