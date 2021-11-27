LIVE THREAD: Senior Theo Jackson’s Pick-6 makes it 7-0 Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee has dominated the all-time series against Vanderbilt with a 77-32-5 record. The two teams are meeting for the 115th time in a series that dates back to 1892. It’s also Senior Day on Rocky Top as Vol Nation has turned out to send off a group that’s hung in there through thick and thin and looking to finish off their Tennessee career’s in terrific fashion.

The Vols and Commodores have played every year since 1945. UT has won 32 of the last 38 meetings, including the last two after a 42-17 victory in Nashville last season. The Vols’ 77 wins over the Commodores are the second-most in program history over one opponent, behind only Kentucky (82).

Vols win the toss and defer to the 2nd half.

1ST QUARTER

After a touchback on the kickoff the Commodores pick up a first down on 3rd and 7 on a 14 yard pass from Mike Wright to Chris Pierce Jr. Vandy would pick up a first down on another pass play, but then came a big play for the Tennessee defense. Pressure from Jeremy Banks and senior Theo Jackson steps in front of a Mike Wright pass and returns it 55 yards for a UT touchdown. The pick-6 and PAT make it 7-0 Vols at the 12:20 mark of the 1st quarter.

Vandy starts its second drive from its own 25 yard line. Two rushing plays nets -1 yard. On 3rd and 11, Mike Wright’s pass is almost intercepted again. Commodores go three and out and are forced to punt.

Vols start their first offensive possession fromthe Vandy 21 yard line after a 50 yard return by Velus Jones. On 4th and 2 at the Vanderbilt 13, the Vols decide to go, rushing Jabari Small up the middle. The sophomre gains only one yard and is stopped shot of the line to gain. Ball goes over on downs to Vandebilt.

Commodores third drive starts at their own 12 yard line. Vanderbilt would move the ball into UT territory and on 3rd and 8 from the Vols 42, Wright’s pass is incomplete forcing a Vanderbilt punt.

Vols 2nd offensive possession would start from their own 14 yard line. On 3rd and 2 at the 22, Jabari Small rips off a 14 yard run to the 36 for a Tennessee first down. A quick out pass to Cedric Tillman nets UT 14 yards and another first down into Vandy territory. An offsides penalty moves ut back to its own 49 and a 1st and 15. On 3rd and 13 at the Vandy 49, Hendon Hooker’s pass over the middle to Jacob Warren is incomplete forcing a 4th down and Tennessee’s first punt of the afternoon. A beautiful 46 yard punt by Paxton Brooks would be downed at the three yard line leaving Vandy with very poor field position.

