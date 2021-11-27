More sunshine Saturday, getting slightly warmer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting out the day cold, but getting slightly warmer with more sunshine by the afternoon!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting off with frost and temperatures in the 20s. We’ll warm up to about 54 degrees, so it’ll be more mild this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

If you’re headed to the Vols game, with Vanderbilt in town, it will cool down quickly. Since the game starts right after we hit that high, your I’m All Vol forecast actually dips into the shade at Neyland for most at the start, and temperatures cool to the low 40s by the end of the game. You’ll want the warm layers as the game progresses!

Chilly evening in Neyland for the UT game. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see a few more clouds at times Sunday, but it’s still around 54 degrees. A weak cold front moves in only bringing us those clouds and another cool down for Monady.

Monday is a little cooler with that front. We’ll start out in the 20s and only warm up to around 46 degrees.

The new week features dry weather and warmer temperatures by the end of the week. Our next best chance for rain comes next weekend.

Saturday morning's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

