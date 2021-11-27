Small Business Saturday: Holiday gift guide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today, Nov. 27, is Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to shopping local for holiday gifts. Supporting small businesses means supporting the local economy, schools, infrastructure, and your East Tennessee neighbors.

‘The Maker City’ is the greater Knoxville-area community consisting of makers, artists, creatives, small-scale manufacturers, and supporting entities. If you are looking for small businesses to support this Saturday, here is a list of local makers.

WVLT News spoke to some of Knoxville’s small business employees to see how they’re getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year and they said they hope to stay busy.

There will be 27 makers at the Old City Market from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The market is located at the 100 block of West Jackson Avenue.

