Smoky Mountain Jeep Outfitters organizes ride, donations for COVID-surviving officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Jeep Outfitters group has organized a ride for Sgt. Robert Stoffle, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 for 54 days, to show their support and appreciation. The ride will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The organizers said they would like to make sure this Christmas is memorable for Sgt. Stoffle, his wife and their two non-verbal children with autism. To help the family, interested participants can donate gift cards or gifts.

The ride will go from the shop’s location at 1725 Waldens Creek Rd #103, Pigeon Forge, TN 37862 to 242 Tiger Dr., Pigeon Forge, TN 37863. Sgt. A social media post said that Sgt. Stoffle would be at the end of the ride to meet with participants.

Sgt. Stoffle has been with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department for 22 years, but he hasn’t been at work in some time. During the first week of November, he was released from his hospital stay and was able to go home and see his kids for the first time since then.

Sgt. Stoffle previously told WVLT News he didn’t know when he could return to work but hoped around January or February. He said he was motivated to go back to help repay the people of Sevier County that have followed his story and helped his family.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office set up a bank to benefit the family. Anyone who wants to donate can do so at any Smart Bank location.

Visit the Smoky Mountain Jeep Outfitters Facebook page for more information about the ride.

