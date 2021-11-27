Three dead, four injured in West Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three are dead, and four are injured following a shooting in a West Nashville apartment Friday night, the Metro Nashville Police Department said on Twitter.

The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. at an apartment on the 2000 block of Torbett Street, the post states.

The victims who were killed were reported as three young men. Metro Nashville Police Department officials said that those injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

MNPD reported no signs of forced entry at the apartment and said two guns were recovered at the scene.

Officials are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information to call (615) 742-7463.

