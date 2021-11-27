Advertisement

Worker at Fort Campbell sues union over religious beliefs

The woman is arguing she shouldn’t have to pay dues because of her religious beliefs.
Fort Campbell
Fort Campbell(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A hospital custodian at the Fort Campbell Army post has filed a lawsuit against her union.

Dorothy Frame is arguing she shouldn’t have to pay dues because of her religious beliefs. The lawsuit argues her rights are being violated because of her stance on abortion.

She works at Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on the Kentucky-Tennessee border as an employee for a J&J Worldwide, a services company.

The company has a contract with the Laborers’ International Union. The lawsuit says lawyers for the union have argued that Frame has failed to demonstrate how the union supports abortion.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
THP
One dead following I-75 North crash in Anderson County
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Running back Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Vols running back enters transfer portal
Justin John Near
Loudon man arrested for DUI with 5-year-old in vehicle
Fire at Carson-Newman University
No injuries reported following fire at Pedersen Nursing Building at Carson-Newman University

Latest News

More sunshine Saturday
More sunshine Saturday, getting slightly warmer
Knoxville Fire Department responds to two trapped in housefire
Knoxville teamed up with many sponsors to kickoff the holiday season in style.
Christmas in full swing in downtown Knoxville
Powell vs. West
Varsity All Access | Semifinal highlights