Coaching silly season takes interesting turn

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly set to depart the Sooners for the west coast and assume the head coaching position at Southern Cal.

So why should Tennessee fans pay attention? Well, Josh Heupel who just completed his first season on Rocky Top with a 7-5 record, 4-4 in the SEC, was a national championship quarterback at OU and a fan-favorite who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2000.

Will the Sooners come a calling? Obviously crazier things have happened. I harken back to 2009 when after just one season, Lane Kiffin left Tennessee high and dry for ironically, the same job Lincoln Riley is about to take.

WVLT’s media partners at Volquest.com said there’s very little chance that Heupel will bolt for Boomer Sooner, but again, as we’ve learned, you can never say never and it is a situation worth watching.

One other bit of college football coaching news, former and long time Tennessee assistant coach David Cutcliffe and Duke University have parted ways.

Cutcliffe was named Duke’s head coach on December 15, 2007, and took over the Blue Devil program that had won just eight total games in the previous five years. The two-time ACC Coach of the Year and the 2013 National Coach of the Year, Cutcliffe led Duke to 77 victories in 14 seasons with six bowl game appearances, three bowl victories and the 2013 ACC Coastal Division Championship.

Cutcliffe came to Duke after serving the previous two seasons as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee. His head coaching experience includes a six-year stint at the University of Mississippi from 1999-2004 where he compiled a 44-29 (.603) ledger with five winning seasons, five bowl game appearances and a share of the SEC Western Division Championship in 2003. Cutcliffe was named the SEC Coach of the Year in 2003 after leading the Rebels to a 10-3 record including a 31-28 victory over Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl.

