Cold Monday before warmer temperatures return for the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures will get cold Monday, but above-average temperatures return quickly for the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight those clouds will clear out with cold air moving in. Temperatures will start out near 28 degrees Monday morning.

Highs will only warm up to 46 by Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

LOOKING AHEAD

We look to get on a dry and warm stretch of weather this week. Tuesday highs will be right near average at 56 degrees with sunny skies.

The 60s return Wednesday and stick around through the end of the week.

Our next system looks to arrive next weekend into early next week. The timing is still up in the air, so we’ll continue to keep an eye on that over the next several days. Enjoy the warm and sunny weather for the first few days of December!

Sunday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

