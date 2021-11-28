Lady Vols beat Oklahoma State, 80-55

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols are now 6-0 this season after securing a win over Oklahoma State while in Las Vegas at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Saturday.

The Lady Vols featured Jordan Horston, who managed nine rebounds, nine assists and only narrowly missed a triple-double with 17 points. Tamari Key managed a double-double, scoring 12 points and getting 11 rebounds. Sarah Puckett and Alexus Dye both scored 11 points.

The team shot 55 percent from the field to defeat Oklahoma State, with a final score of 80-55.

