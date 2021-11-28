Advertisement

Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a car and a semi-truck.
Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a passenger car and a semi-truck.(Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials are responding to a wreck on I-75 Northbound in Loudon County. The wreck occurred near the 71-mile marker.

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a passenger car and a semi-truck.

Fagiana said two are entrapped in the crash.

Two UT Lifestar helicopters are on scene now.

This is a developing story.

