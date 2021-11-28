Over 250 tenants displaced after North Knoxville fire results in water leak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 250 tenants were displaced, and one resident was injured due to a water leak after a small fire at Northgate Terrace, a senior center, Saturday night.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to 4301 Whittle Springs Road at approximately 7:40 p.m. to the report of a fire in apartment 802 in the building. Officials said a sprinkler head activated before their arrival and extinguished the fire but continued to discharge water.

Water filtered through the ceilings to the apartments below and eventually made its way to the lobby and ground floor. KFD said firefighters tried to stop the water flow before the ultimate decision was made to disengage the sprinkler system.

Due to the condition of the electrical corridors of the building, over 250 tenants were evacuated for their safety, officials said.

One tenant was transported to the hospital with burns to their upper body. No other injuries have been reported at this time, KFD said.

The American Red Cross is assisting with the temporary placement of all tenants.

An investigation is ongoing to discover the initial cause of the fire.

