Advertisement

Over 250 tenants displaced after North Knoxville fire results in water leak

An investigation is ongoing to discover the initial cause of the fire.
Knoxville Fire Department
Knoxville Fire Department(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 250 tenants were displaced, and one resident was injured due to a water leak after a small fire at Northgate Terrace, a senior center, Saturday night.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to 4301 Whittle Springs Road at approximately 7:40 p.m. to the report of a fire in apartment 802 in the building. Officials said a sprinkler head activated before their arrival and extinguished the fire but continued to discharge water.

Water filtered through the ceilings to the apartments below and eventually made its way to the lobby and ground floor. KFD said firefighters tried to stop the water flow before the ultimate decision was made to disengage the sprinkler system.

Due to the condition of the electrical corridors of the building, over 250 tenants were evacuated for their safety, officials said.

One tenant was transported to the hospital with burns to their upper body. No other injuries have been reported at this time, KFD said.

The American Red Cross is assisting with the temporary placement of all tenants.

An investigation is ongoing to discover the initial cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
Knoxville Fire Department responds to two trapped in housefire
Pervis Payne
Tennessee judge vacates 2 death sentences for inmate
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
MNPD on scene of shooting
Three dead, four injured in West Nashville shooting

Latest News

14 people were killed in the fire that ravished Gatlinburg and parts of Pigeon Forge in 2016.
Remembering the Gatlinburg Wildfires five years later
MNPD on scene of shooting
Three dead, four injured in West Nashville shooting
KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
UT band director plans to retire
UT band director plans to retire after 23 years