Teenager killed in Scott County ATV incident

By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 13-year-old has died in Helenwood due to an ATV incident that occurred on Nov. 27.

An incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that the teenager was driving a 2009 Arca ATV while traveling on Bull Creek Road near Cordell Winona Road.

The juvenile went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Officials said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

