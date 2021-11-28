Teenager killed in Scott County ATV incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 13-year-old has died in Helenwood due to an ATV incident that occurred on Nov. 27.

An incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that the teenager was driving a 2009 Arca ATV while traveling on Bull Creek Road near Cordell Winona Road.

The juvenile went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Officials said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

This story is developing.

