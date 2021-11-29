Advertisement

Adaptive toys give kids with special needs the freedom to play

Volunteers help Spark Toy Tech project come to life for the holidays.
By Anne Brock
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Listening to a singing stuffed animal, watching a cuddly cat change colors or playing with Spider Man should not depend on your ability level, volunteers with Spark in South Knoxville believe.

So they’re organizing volunteers to adapt certain toys with switches, creating new holiday toys for kids with special needs. The Toy Tech giveaway is coming up Dec. 8, outside Spark, and there is still time to sign up to receive a toy.

Spark Executive Director Mary Thom Adams explained that even the simplest toy may not be something every child can play with. For instance, they may not have use of their hands to squeeze the toy to make it sing.

“If my hands don’t work. I can’t lift my hand. I can’t make that work,” Adams said. The switches allow children who have even partial use of a limb or use of their face for movement to turn on their own toy.

Adams said the joy of playing on their own, without necessarily having to depend on a family member, is a gift in itself.

“Without Mom or Dad or Sister or Brother helping me. That’s a little bit of independence,” he said.

Spark seeks out certain toys that work best for adaptation.

You can help them best with cash donations. Spark’s adult program involving medical equipment can, however, use your in-kind donations of items in good condition.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a...
Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Coaching silly season takes interesting turn
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list

Latest News

School officials will discuss possibly changing the mascot after people submitted a petition.
West High School hosts meeting on school mascot
Plus notice the wild turkeys!
Dry and slowly warming this week
Cyber Monday has four times the amount of packages sent compared to an average day
Knox Co. fulfillment center sends tens of thousands of packages
Christmas at Dollywood
Hearing sleigh bells? Where to celebrate Christmas in East Tennessee