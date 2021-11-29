Advertisement

Budweiser Clydesdale horses to appear in Maryville

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the red beer wagon.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance at the Food City in Maryville on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The eight horses will be hitched to the red beer wagon from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the grocery chain at 1715 W Broadway Avenue.

The Clydesdales’ chosen have to meet many requirements before joining the group of horses.

“Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail,” a press release said. “A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.”

A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.

East Tennessee will also host the famous horses in the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade in Gatlinburg on Dec. 3.

