Chilly Monday but a warming trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week starts off below average with a wind chill, but that doesn’t last. The winds turn and the afternoon highs climb this week, with a decent dry stretch.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is now mostly clear, after overnight passing clouds and spotty mountaintop snow. We’re starting the day in the 20s, that’s around 28 degrees in Knoxville, with patchy frost. The wind is still kicking up this morning, which makes us feel colder but keeps frost from developing in spots.

It’s a beautiful, mostly sunny day, but chilly. We’re only topping out around 46 degrees, and the breeze makes it feel a couple of degrees colder at times.

Tonight comes with a few passing clouds, and a stray shower for our part of Southeastern Kentucky. We’ll start Tuesday around 30 degrees, with a light breeze out of the Southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD

That turn of the wind kicks off a trend for warmer air to flow in from the south. We’ll top out around 58 degrees Tuesday, with a mostly sunny view.

We’ll make it back to the low 60s Wednesday and even mid 60s Thursday and Friday, with some extra clouds at times.

A week system can bring us back to the upper 50s this weekend, but only spotty rain chances at first. The better coverage of rain arrives on Monday.

8-day planner (WVLT)

