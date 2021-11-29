DA: Morningside Apartment shooter sentenced thirty years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit announced that a thirty-year sentence had been obtained for a defendant who shot two people at Morningside Apartments in 2019.

Shaquil Malik Talib Murphy, 28, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, officials said.

Judge Steve Sword sentenced Murphy to serve the three decades in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

On Aug. 9, 2019, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Morningside Apartments. Once on the scene, they spoke with Shane Garner, a victim, who said he had been with Garner earlier that day.

Murphy and Garner reportedly got into an argument, and Garner went to the apartments, a release stated. Then, Murphy reportedly retrieved two revolvers that he had purchased with a teenager in exchange for methamphetamine, went to the apartments and started firing at Garner.

Garner reportedly ran through the apartment toward victim Howard Crowe, who was a maintenance supervisor. Murphy fired at Crowe and struck his work vehicle twice, according to Assistant District Attorneys Heather Good and TaKisha Fitzgerald.

Crowe grabbed his firearm and struck Murphy three times. Murphy fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after, a release said.

“We were successful in this case because of the cooperation of witnesses in the community who came forward to hold this shooter accountable,” said DA Charme Allen.

