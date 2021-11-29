Advertisement

DA: Morningside Apartment shooter sentenced thirty years

Judge Steve Sword sentenced Murphy to serve the three decades in the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Shaquil Malik Talib Murphy
Shaquil Malik Talib Murphy(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit announced that a thirty-year sentence had been obtained for a defendant who shot two people at Morningside Apartments in 2019.

Shaquil Malik Talib Murphy, 28, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, officials said.

Judge Steve Sword sentenced Murphy to serve the three decades in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

On Aug. 9, 2019, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Morningside Apartments. Once on the scene, they spoke with Shane Garner, a victim, who said he had been with Garner earlier that day.

Murphy and Garner reportedly got into an argument, and Garner went to the apartments, a release stated. Then, Murphy reportedly retrieved two revolvers that he had purchased with a teenager in exchange for methamphetamine, went to the apartments and started firing at Garner.

Garner reportedly ran through the apartment toward victim Howard Crowe, who was a maintenance supervisor. Murphy fired at Crowe and struck his work vehicle twice, according to Assistant District Attorneys Heather Good and TaKisha Fitzgerald.

Crowe grabbed his firearm and struck Murphy three times. Murphy fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after, a release said.

“We were successful in this case because of the cooperation of witnesses in the community who came forward to hold this shooter accountable,” said DA Charme Allen.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a...
Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Coaching silly season takes interesting turn
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

The festival will take place at the Cove at Concord Park.
23rd Annual Festival of Lights at Concord Park begins this week
Police lights
KPD: Teen arrested after armed carjacking in West Knoxville
Gatlinburg Wildfires
UT to publish oral histories of Gatlinburg Wildfires
Catholic Charities of East Tennessee
KFD investigating Catholic Charities of East Tenn. fire