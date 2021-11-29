Advertisement

Dry and slowly warming this week

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a high static electricity chance but there’s not much rain anywhere close by
Plus notice the wild turkeys!
(Stuart O'Neill)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re all dry this week as temps climb back above average. Don’t expect a single rain drop or snowflakes until Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday was about as cold as it gets this week. Overnight, the breeze keeps some frost from forming. Despite all that, we’re still pretty cold. Temps range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The air is so incredibly dry: we’re talking dew points in the teens.

The static electricity chances jump (and you might jump too!) because of the ultra-dry air. Tuesday brings a noticeable warming trend. Instead of the middle 40s, highs approach 60° in the South Valley. Most are in the middle 50s, with McGhee Tyson at 58°. There’s mostly sunshine south of Interstate 40, with some high clouds to the north.

The same cloud trend applies on Wednesday. The lows going forward are much milder, in the middle 40s in lieu of the freezing temps. Even with a little more cloud-cover Wednesday, we are still climbing! There’s very little chance of rain locally, except a couple hour drive north from Knoxville. That’s on Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday and Friday have a little more sunshine and it’s a beautiful (and warmer) stretch. A weakened cold front rolls in from the west to east on Saturday. That’s our next, albeit small, round of rain.

Sunday appears quite a bit drier than the day previously did but Monday has rain in place on 2 of our 3 longer-range maps.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT
(WVLT)

