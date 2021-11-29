Fantasy of Trees raises more than $450,000 for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Erica Estep, the public relations manager of the hospital, said this year’s Fantasy of Trees fundraiser raised more than $450,000 but the official tally is expected to be more.

Estep said this year’s proceeds will go towards new equipment for the neonatal intensive care unit.

This year’s theme was ‘Sweet Christmas Memories’.

Nearly 350 Christmas trees were said to be on display and available for purchase.

The 37th Fantasy of Trees event ran at the Knoxville Convention Center Wednesday thru Sunday.

