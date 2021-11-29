Advertisement

KFD investigators say the cause of the Catholic Charities of East Tenn. fire was arson

KFD responded around 10:30 p.m. to the report of a fire Sunday night.
Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department suspect arson as the cause of the fire
Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department suspect arson as the cause of the fire(WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department determined the cause of the fire reported at Catholic Charities of East Tennessee was arson.

Firefighters responded to119 Dameron Avenue in Knoxville Sunday night.

KFD responded to the call around 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported and crews were on the scene for about two hours putting out the fire, officials said.

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee will temporarily relocate their Knoxville office operations to 3227 Division Street.

“Last night’s fire was unfortunate for our administrative team, but it will have no negative impact on what we’re doing in the field,” said Lisa Healy, executive director of Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. “We can manage this move to a building that already houses our Office of Immigrant Services on Division Street. We have a few programs, like our Knoxville Pregnancy Help Center, which will need to move with us, but just about all of our other clients are served at other locations, and none of our services or clients will be impacted by this.”

KFD Captain D.J. Corcoran said it appears the person(s) broke into the the building and started the fire.

Fire crews on scene told WVLT News that arson dogs with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were being called in to assist with the case.

External damages seemed to be extensive, a spokesperson said.

The investigation into what started the fire remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a...
Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Coaching silly season takes interesting turn
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list

Latest News

One person was hospitalized following a shooting on Nichols Avenue on Wednesday night,...
Nichols Avenue shooting victim dies from injuries
Benjamin Gaby
Police searching for missing Greene Co. man
Shaquil Malik Talib Murphy
DA: Morningside Apartment shooter sentenced thirty years
The festival will take place at the Cove at Concord Park.
23rd Annual Festival of Lights at Concord Park begins this week