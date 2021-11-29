Advertisement

KFD’s Fire Captain DJ Corcoran set to retire Friday

Corcoran has been a part of KFD since 1994.
DJ Corcoran
DJ Corcoran(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Daniel Joseph Corcoran, Knoxville Fire Department captain and public information officer is set to retire Friday, Dec. 3.

Corcoran has been a part of KFD since 1994 and he said the time has flown by!

He said he has enjoyed the job and getting to work with “good folks,” such as the media and the fire department.

“KFD has some really dedicated caring individuals that take pride in their job. I’ll miss both,” Corcoran said.

As far as what he plans to do after retiring, he said he was going to do nothing and relax for the first couple of months.

“After that, I’m open to ideas,” Corcoran said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a...
Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Coaching silly season takes interesting turn
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list

Latest News

School officials will discuss possibly changing the mascot after people submitted a petition.
West High School hosts meeting on school mascot
One person was hospitalized following a shooting on Nichols Avenue on Wednesday night,...
Nichols Avenue shooting victim dies from injuries
Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department suspect arson as the cause of the fire
KFD investigators say the cause of the Catholic Charities of East Tenn. fire was arson
Benjamin Gaby
Police searching for missing Greene Co. man