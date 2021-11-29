KFD’s Fire Captain DJ Corcoran set to retire Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Daniel Joseph Corcoran, Knoxville Fire Department captain and public information officer is set to retire Friday, Dec. 3.

Corcoran has been a part of KFD since 1994 and he said the time has flown by!

He said he has enjoyed the job and getting to work with “good folks,” such as the media and the fire department.

“KFD has some really dedicated caring individuals that take pride in their job. I’ll miss both,” Corcoran said.

As far as what he plans to do after retiring, he said he was going to do nothing and relax for the first couple of months.

“After that, I’m open to ideas,” Corcoran said.

