Advertisement

KFD investigating Catholic Charities of East Tenn. fire

KFD responded around 10:30 p.m. to the report of a fire Sunday night.
Catholic Charities of East Tennessee
Catholic Charities of East Tennessee(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported at Catholic Charities of East Tennessee located at 119 Dameron Avenue in Knoxville Sunday night.

KFD responded to the call around 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported and crews were on the scene for about two hours putting out the fire, officials said.

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee will temporarily relocate their Knoxville office operations to 3227 Divison Street.

“Last night’s fire was unfortunate for our administrative team, but it will have no negative impact on what we’re doing in the field,” said Lisa Healy, executive director of Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. “We can manage this move to a building that already houses our Office of Immigrant Services on Division Street. We have a few programs, like our Knoxville Pregnancy Help Center, which will need to move with us, but just about all of our other clients are served at other locations, and none of our services or clients will be impacted by this.”

External damages seemed to be extensive, a spokesperson said. Fire investigators were on the scene Monday morning.

The investigation into what started the fire remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a...
Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Coaching silly season takes interesting turn
KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Northgate Terrace
All individuals displaced due to North Knoxville fire in local hotels
Villa Collina
Villa Collina auction to begin this weekend
Traffic Alert on Alcoa Highway
Traffic Alert: One lane to be closed on Alcoa Highway due to construction
Check presentation at Anakeesta
Locals help Anakeesta raise $10K for local nonprofit