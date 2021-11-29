KFD investigating Catholic Charities of East Tenn. fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported at Catholic Charities of East Tennessee located at 119 Dameron Avenue in Knoxville Sunday night.

KFD responded to the call around 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported and crews were on the scene for about two hours putting out the fire, officials said.

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee will temporarily relocate their Knoxville office operations to 3227 Divison Street.

“Last night’s fire was unfortunate for our administrative team, but it will have no negative impact on what we’re doing in the field,” said Lisa Healy, executive director of Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. “We can manage this move to a building that already houses our Office of Immigrant Services on Division Street. We have a few programs, like our Knoxville Pregnancy Help Center, which will need to move with us, but just about all of our other clients are served at other locations, and none of our services or clients will be impacted by this.”

External damages seemed to be extensive, a spokesperson said. Fire investigators were on the scene Monday morning.

The investigation into what started the fire remains active and ongoing.

