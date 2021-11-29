Advertisement

KCSO: Knoxville man arrested for DUI after almost striking officer head-on

The 36-year-old was charged with reckless driving, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and DUI.
Joshua Jarnigan, 36
Joshua Jarnigan, 36(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Knoxville was arrested early Sunday morning after driving westbound on an eastbound lane and almost striking a Knox County Sheriff’s Officer officer head-on on Rutledge Pike in East Knoxville.

KCSO officers were dispatched to the report of a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road just around midnight. Once dispatched, K9 Officer Christian was almost allegedly hit head-on and had to swerve to avoid a collision with the driver.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle on Rutledge Pike traveling on the wrong side of the road. Upon contact with the driver, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Jarnigan, officers reportedly smelled the odor of alcohol, observed he had bloodshot watery eyes and was unable to stand steady on his feet, an incident report stated.

Jarnigan reportedly admitted to drinking two or three beers and was driving to his friend’s house. He refused field sobriety tests, was read the implied consent law and refused blood draw, officers said.

After searching the vehicle, two 1911 handguns, an opened bottle of fireball whisky and six empty cans of Miller High Life beer were found.

Jarnigan was charged with reckless driving, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and DUI.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a...
Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Coaching silly season takes interesting turn
KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Check presentation at Anakeesta
Locals help Anakeesta raise $10K for local nonprofit
The Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdale horses to appear in Maryville
Police lights
KPD: Teenager arrested after holding two at gunpoint doing carjacking
Feels colder today
Chilly Monday but a warming trend ahead