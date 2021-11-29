KCSO: Knoxville man arrested for DUI after almost striking officer head-on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Knoxville was arrested early Sunday morning after driving westbound on an eastbound lane and almost striking a Knox County Sheriff’s Officer officer head-on on Rutledge Pike in East Knoxville.

KCSO officers were dispatched to the report of a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road just around midnight. Once dispatched, K9 Officer Christian was almost allegedly hit head-on and had to swerve to avoid a collision with the driver.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle on Rutledge Pike traveling on the wrong side of the road. Upon contact with the driver, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Jarnigan, officers reportedly smelled the odor of alcohol, observed he had bloodshot watery eyes and was unable to stand steady on his feet, an incident report stated.

Jarnigan reportedly admitted to drinking two or three beers and was driving to his friend’s house. He refused field sobriety tests, was read the implied consent law and refused blood draw, officers said.

After searching the vehicle, two 1911 handguns, an opened bottle of fireball whisky and six empty cans of Miller High Life beer were found.

Jarnigan was charged with reckless driving, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and DUI.

