KPD: Teen arrested after armed carjacking in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old male was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery and evading arrest after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint from a West Knoxville apartment complex and fleeing the scene, the Knoxville Police Department announced.

On Sunday night around 9:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to the Mountain Brook Apartments to a report of a carjacking. A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man reported that they were approached by an unknown male, who displayed a handgun and threatened both of them. He then allegedly took the female’s white Jeep Cherokee and fled the scene.

After officers located the vehicle traveling westbound on Papermill Drive, they initiated a pursuit, a release stated.

Investigators said the vehicle fled towards I-40 West where the suspect then ran from the vehicle. With assistance from THP, officers located the juvenile shortly after in the woods and took him into custody.

A sum of money from the female was found after a search. The two victims were also able to positively identify the suspect.

The teenager was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.