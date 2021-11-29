Advertisement

KPD: Teenager arrested after holding two at gunpoint doing carjacking

The teenager was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and evading arrest.
Police lights
Police lights(WPTA)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old male was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery and evading arrest after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint from a West Knoxville apartment complex and fleeing the scene, the Knoxville Police Department announced.

On Sunday night around 9:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to the Mountain Brook Apartments to a report of a carjacking. A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man reported that they were approached by an unknown male, who displayed a handgun and threatened both of them. He then allegedly took the female’s white Jeep Cherokee and fled the scene.

After officers located the vehicle traveling westbound on Papermill Drive, they initiated a pursuit, a release stated.

Investigators said the vehicle fled towards I-40 West where the suspect then ran from the vehicle. With assistance from THP, officers located the juvenile shortly after in the woods and took him into custody.

A sum of money from the female was found after a search. The two victims were also able to positively identify the suspect.

The teenager was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said he believes the crash involved a...
Officials respond to serious wreck in Loudon County
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Coaching silly season takes interesting turn
KPD identifies victim, suspect in downtown Knoxville stabbing
UT football analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Joshua Jarnigan, 36
KCSO: Knoxville man arrested for DUI after almost striking officer head-on
Feels colder today
Chilly Monday but a warming trend ahead
Passenger accused of airplane tirade arrested in Nashville
Feels colder today
Your Forecast: Chilly Monday ahead of a warming trend