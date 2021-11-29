Locals help Anakeesta raise $10K for local nonprofit

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee locals have helped Anakeesta raise $10,000 for Friends of the Smokies during a Local Appreciation Week event, a press release said.

The event held during the first week of November allowed locals from Sevier, Knox, Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson and Blount county to enjoy the park during the fall season for just $5.

Anakeesta officials said a portion of the proceeds would benefit Friends of the Smokies, a local nonprofit organization that assists the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A check presentation was held with Friends of the Smokies Executive Director and CEO time Chandler and Senior Special Project Director Lauren Gass. They both thanked Anakeesta and the local community for participating in the area fundraiser, a spokesperson announced.

“Thank you to everyone who made this contribution possible by participating in Anakeesta’s Local Appreciation Days. We are so appreciative of the Anakeesta team and management for this generous donation and for their ongoing partnership. Anakeesta’s steadfast support is a testament to their commitment to preserve and protect Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” said Chandler.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.