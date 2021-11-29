Advertisement

Nichols Avenue shooting victim dies from injuries

One person was hospitalized and later pronounced dead following a shooting on Nichols Avenue on Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the 2800 block of Nichols Avenue at 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 24, regarding a shooting, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Alonzo Rodgers suffering from at least one gunshot wound who was later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The victim later died the following weekend as a result of his injuries, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“Violent Crimes Unit investigators are pursuing active leads on the case, but no suspects have been arrested or charged for their role in the shooting at this time,” said Erland.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the mobile P3 Tips app.

