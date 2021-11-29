Advertisement

Passenger accused of airplane tirade arrested in Nashville

Another passenger on the flight restrained the woman with zip ties.
(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight allegedly punched a flight attendant and pulled another attendant’s hair before being subdued.

Spirit Airlines spokeswoman Nicole Aguiar says Nashville International Airport police removed the passenger for unruly behavior Saturday night.

News outlets report the 42-year-old woman was charged with public intoxication. According to an arrest warrant, another passenger on the flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nashville restrained the woman with zip ties around her feet.

The affidavit says the woman resisted officers as they tried to place her in a patrol car. An airport spokeswoman says the incident is under investigation.

